Ecco come hanno votato i licatesi al Senato.

Fratelli D’Italia, Forza Italia, Lega, Noi MODERATI 5.387 – 46,78%

M5S 3345 – 29,05%

PD 1067 – 9,27%

De Luca sindaco d’Italia 905 – 7,86%

Calenda 431 – 3,74%

 