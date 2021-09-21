Pubblicità

Il telegiornale di Licata 4you web Channel.

In scaletta.

CRESCE IL COSTO DEL PANE, FORNAI PRONTI ALLO SCIOPERO

CARENZE OSPEDALIERE, DENUNCIA DELLA CISL

LICATA CALCIO, ESORDIO OK

LICATA-FC MESSINA, LE IMPRESSIONI IN MIXED ZONE